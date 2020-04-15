TheStreet Upgrades Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) to “B-“

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WMK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.84. 71,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,952. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Weis Markets has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 273,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.