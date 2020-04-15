TheStreet Downgrades UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to C

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

UNF stock traded down $11.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.48. The company had a trading volume of 23,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,200. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.57. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $153,257.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $74,759.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,394 shares in the company, valued at $509,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,286 shares of company stock worth $681,358 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

