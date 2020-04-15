TheStreet Downgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to C

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIVB. DA Davidson began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.10. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 3,254.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 51,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

