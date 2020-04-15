TheStreet Downgrades Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNBKA. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $66.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average of $82.43. Century Bancorp has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.74 per share, with a total value of $124,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 774,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,903,205.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 769,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,723,447.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,199 shares of company stock worth $2,737,177. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

