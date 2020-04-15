Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.93.

TMO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.10. The stock had a trading volume of 744,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

