Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 37.48% and a negative net margin of 19.77%.

Theratechnologies stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.13. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THTX. Mackie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.80 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.50 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.