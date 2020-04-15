The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Cut to $44.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price cut by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

ENSG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

ENSG stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $52,849.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,251.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $480,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 170,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 and sold 3,250 shares valued at $164,439. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Ensign Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

