The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. 21,794,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,757,670. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

