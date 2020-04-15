Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

TXT opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88. Textron has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,031,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

