Tervita (TSE:TEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.90

Shares of Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 12758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEV. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Tervita from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tervita from C$8.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tervita from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tervita from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tervita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

