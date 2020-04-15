Teranga Gold’s (TGZ) “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teranga Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised shares of Teranga Gold from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.25.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

TGZ stock opened at C$9.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -31.13. Teranga Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.97 and a 12 month high of C$10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$140.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teranga Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.