Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TER. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TER traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,817. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.