Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of THC opened at $20.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Insiders have bought 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

