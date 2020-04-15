Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up to $20.20

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $20.20. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 653,267 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Insiders purchased 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $3,137,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

