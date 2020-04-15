Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading Up 100%

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM) was up 100% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 3,355,358 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 636,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.

About Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

