TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $25.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of TU traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 313,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TELUS has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. TELUS had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 99.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in TELUS by 100.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

