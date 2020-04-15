Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telefonica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TELDF remained flat at $$2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. Telefonica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

