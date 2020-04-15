Telcoin Market Cap Achieves $5.47 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Telcoin has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $83,313.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.84 or 0.04362728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00067466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005469 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

