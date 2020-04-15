Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.21.

TDOC traded up $6.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.38. 2,464,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.68. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $176.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

