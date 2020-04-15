Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TDOC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $10.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.47. 3,196,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,058. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -121.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 41.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 123,670 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 154.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

