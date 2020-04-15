Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $87.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $157.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -114.01 and a beta of 0.48. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares in the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.