Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 9,926 shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $106,803.76.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

