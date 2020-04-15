Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Shares of THQ stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $107,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,733.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

