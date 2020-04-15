Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $10.42, approximately 19,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 461,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
TGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $794.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.
