Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $10.42, approximately 19,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 461,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

TGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $794.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.39 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

