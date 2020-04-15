Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Downgraded by Shore Capital to “Hold”

Shore Capital cut shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TM17. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Team17 Group to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 402 ($5.29) to GBX 452 ($5.95) in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 489.40 ($6.44).

Shares of Team17 Group stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 526 ($6.92). 83,009 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 505.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 411.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 590 ($7.76).

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

