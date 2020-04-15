TD Securities Downgrades Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) to Hold

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of ELEEF opened at $6.65 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

