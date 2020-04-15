TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 679.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after buying an additional 3,757,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,389,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,829,000 after purchasing an additional 510,987 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,989,000 after purchasing an additional 43,781 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,533,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

