Tc Pipelines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,353 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 621% compared to the average daily volume of 465 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Tc Pipelines stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

