Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Gap Up to $12.62

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $12.62. Taylor Morrison Home shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 68,662 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $889,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $9,461,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
