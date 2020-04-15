Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Gap Up to $12.62

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $12.62. Taylor Morrison Home shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 68,662 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $889,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $9,461,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

