Taubman Centers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,017 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 730% compared to the average volume of 1,327 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 82,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 903,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,082,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Shares of TCO stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 328,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,989. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.70.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

TCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.