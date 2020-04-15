Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Winning Points Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Winning Points Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Target accounts for 3.7% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.38. 4,998,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,944. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.49. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

