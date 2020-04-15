Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Trading Down 15%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)’s stock price dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, approximately 222,108 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 985,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

TVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.60. The firm has a market cap of $131.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

