TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at CLSA

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00. CLSA’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $48.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DBS Vickers raised shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $61.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Shares of TAL opened at $52.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. BosValen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd now owns 546,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 52,787 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

