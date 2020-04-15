TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have made estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.50. 3,583,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

