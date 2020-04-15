Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSM opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

