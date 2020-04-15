Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,639 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,121% compared to the average daily volume of 462 call options.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,415 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $127,391.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,097.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $417,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,343,135.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,941. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRHC stock traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $55.79. 20,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,565. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

