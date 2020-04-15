Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRHC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $58.51 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $127,391.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,097.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $649,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,415 shares of company stock worth $2,200,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

