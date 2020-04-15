T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.44. 380,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.12.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

