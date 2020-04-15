T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,509,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,751 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,113,000 after purchasing an additional 643,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $88.59. 1,909,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,247,351. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.81.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.43.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

