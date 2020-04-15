Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s share price rose 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.69, approximately 87,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 229,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $323.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,806.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. On average, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after buying an additional 1,243,079 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after buying an additional 340,889 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 340,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110,929 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

