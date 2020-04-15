Syquant Capital Sas Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000. United Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

UTX traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.83. 14,416,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $135.60.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

