Synectics (LON:SNX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.00

Shares of Synectics PLC (LON:SNX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.45), with a volume of 1682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Synectics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 million and a P/E ratio of 11.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Synectics’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In related news, insider Paul Webb bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,185 ($15.59) per share, with a total value of £9,006 ($11,846.88).

Synectics Company Profile (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc designs, delivers, and manages integrated security and surveillance systems for various security environments worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public spaces applications.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.