SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Get SYMRISE AG/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

SYIEY stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 99,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,942. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $27.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47.

SYMRISE AG/ADR Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYMRISE AG/ADR (SYIEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYMRISE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYMRISE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.