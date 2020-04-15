Switcheo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $297.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $297.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.29 or 0.02768459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00222888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

