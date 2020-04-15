SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

VCRA has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $301,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 16,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $421,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,371 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,077,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,498,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,119,000 after purchasing an additional 186,050 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 538,966 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,621,000 after buying an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

