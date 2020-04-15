SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Shares of VEEV opened at $173.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 90.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.64.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $404,733.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,080.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $54,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,827. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

