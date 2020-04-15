SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.

INOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of INOV opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 419.50 and a beta of 0.69. Inovalon has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,230.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

