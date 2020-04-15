Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STRO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. 12,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,904. The stock has a market cap of $232.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

