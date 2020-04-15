Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Neutral

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KB Home from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.72.
KB Home stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $2,955,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KB Home by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
