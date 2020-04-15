Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Neutral

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KB Home from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.72.

KB Home stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $2,955,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KB Home by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

