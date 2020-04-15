Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SCE stock opened at GBX 14.97 ($0.20) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 million and a PE ratio of -8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.41. Surface Transforms has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.62.

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX (0.96) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

